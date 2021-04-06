Approximately 20 Percent Of All Idahoans Are Fully Vaccinated

Since varieties of the Covid-19 vaccine began arriving in cities throughout the United States back in January, we have now had approximately one-fifth (20%) of Idahoans reach fully vaccinated status.

Those of us in the U.S. first heard of the Coronavirus vaccine being administered in the country just prior to the Christmas holiday of 2020. At that time, those healthier than others and not considered high risk, were told they likely wouldn't be able to get vaccinated until April or May by most health professionals. That estimation wound up to be accurate, as more than 167 million doses have gone into arms in the last roughly thirteen weeks, according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In Idaho, which has a population of approximately just under two million persons, there is now more than 311,000 residents that are fully vaccinated, according to state Coronavirus information. These numbers increase rapidly by the day, as more Idahoans are entering medical facilities and getting their injections. To date, more than 172,000 people statewide have gotten at least one vaccine shot, totaling close to 500,000 Idahoans.

The rate of U.S. deaths linked to the Coronavirus has been drastically dropping in recent days, and remains at approximately 554,000 total fatalities. The total confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country since tracking began over a year ago, currently sits at approximately 30.5 million. The CDC still recommends social-distancing and mask wearing in what will hopefully be the final months until herd immunity is achieved.

