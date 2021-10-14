Dangerous Reasons To Rake Up Your Leaves In Twin Falls, ID

I love fall, it is beautiful and the leaves are changing colors. But those leaves also can make a mess. I have to admit I haven't always raked up my leaves but I found out some pretty scary reasons that it is important to make sure they get picked up.

Not raking up leaves can cause driving hazards. Yep, I had no idea but that is because I grew up in a place without trees. Leaves can be slippery so when the snow gets on them, the rain gets on them, it can cause vehicles to slip on the roadways. It can also cause pedestrians to slip and fall when they walk across them.

Not raking leaves can cause wet leaves to get stuck in places they shouldn't be. Wet leaves aren't only slippery, they are sticky. Those leaves could get stuck on someone's windshield and not be able to get blown away.

Not raking up leaves can cause damage. Not only to the roads but to the drainage systems. They can cause clogging to the drains along the roads and the gutters of your homes. That can lead to flooding and other damage as well.

Not raking up leaves can help reduce the amount of diseases that affect trees and plants. So when you rake leaves you are actually better for your yard and the plants. It also helps your grass grow. Not raking leaves can lead to dead grass.

Stay safe out there this fall.

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...

TIPS: Here's how you can prepare for power outages