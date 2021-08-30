What’s Up With The “Shiny” Leaves Growing South Of Twin Falls

I have never really seen anything like it before. The leaves on the new growth in the South Hills appear shiny and almost wet. It first glance they almost look like they are fake plants you would get from a craft store.

Nope, these are real leaves, covered in something that makes them look really really shiny. They caught my eye as we were riding through the South Hills checking out the regrowth from the Badger Fire. So please help me out, is this something that is being sprayed on them by forest officials to help with bugs or prevent it from getting eaten or is this some kind of natural thing that they are producing.

After a quick Google search it looks like it could be honeydew but I decided not to touch it so I don't know if it was sticky. I didn't see bugs either.

Everyone that I spoke with said they weren't sure what made them shiny. I honestly can't tell you what kind of plants that they are. They are growing where the fire hit the hardest but that could be because in the other areas I was not able to see it since there was so much growth to cover it.

If you look closely it looks like droplets of something have actually dried on to the leaf causing it to shine. The sun hitting it just right is actually really beautiful I just really want to know what is making them so shiny. Who has answers for me?

