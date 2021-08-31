“Leaf Peeping” Guide To Idaho; Changing Leaves Coming Soon

It is almost September, and even if fall doesn't officially start until September 22nd, there are leaves that are going to change within a week or so, if they haven't already slowly started. If you are looking to go check out fall foliage, you better start planning those trips now.

One of the best places to go see changing leaves is in Sun Valley. The area is gorgeous and the colors are stunning. You can usually start seeing the leaves change within the first week or two of September. You can go to Galena Lodge to start and most of the time that is where the leaf changes begin.

There is actually a fall foliage prediction map that you can check. By Labor Day, the map suggests that there will be patchy to partial views of leaf changes. And also according to the map, between September 13th and September 20th is the best time to go up to the Sun Valley area to start checking out leaves.

If you want to check it out further south, the best time appears to be between September 20th and September 27th. If you want to check out the foliage prediction map click here. You can check out the peak times all over the United States which is pretty cool. If you love checking out leaves you can plan several different trips.

Just remember this is a prediction map, nature works on its own schedule.

