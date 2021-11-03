Daylight Saving Time Ends Sunday, Twin Falls Idaho Should Refuse And Rebel

I say this in jest of course. But come on think about it. If everyone in Twin Falls refused to switch their clocks, what could possibly be done about it? In unity, we could finally end the debate about whether or not Daylight Saving Time is worth it and if people actually want it.

Admittedly, fall back is my more preferred time change. The time changes between Saturday November 6th and Sunday, November 7th. I like feeling like I get a little extra sleep but I would prefer to have more daylight. Sun is my best friend. I hate how early it gets dark when we change the time. And I hate how badly it messes up things.

Studies have actually shown that changing the clock back and forth actually does more damage than good. There is an increase in heart attacks, farmers have a hard time adjusting the cows and animals to the new schedule because of course, they can't tell time. The entire thing I find incredibly archaic.

So what would happen if Twin Falls rebelled and refused to turn the clocks back? I mean if everyone showed up to work an hour late no one would be in trouble because everyone did it. It has to be an effort in solidarity. Not a single one of us can falter.

In all seriousness though, how do we get this changed like Arizona. They don't have to change their clocks all the time. There is proof it can be done!

