D&B Supply Inches Closer to Opening the New Twin Falls Store

When is the opening? The question came up last month when I posted about the progress at D&B Supply’s new digs. The best answer I can give you is soon. Some people on staff have told me the goal has been late fall. Some major changes are already in the works.

This is going to be good news as well for neighboring businesses. If I had the seed money, I’d be looking to put up a fast food joint as close as possible.

A lot of the brush along the northwestern side of the parking lot has been cleared. Judging by how crowded the parking lot gets at the current location, D&B will need all the parking space available. In the last week I’ve also seen concrete mixers leaving the scene and a lot of work is taking place underground. For drainage, plumbing and sewage issues, I suppose. And Tuesday there was a large basket working on the signage along Addison Avenue.

All of this became possible when the old Kmart closed. I remember the response from a coworker when I told her about the closing. “We have a Kmart?” she replied. The woman had lived here for 14 months! Which probably explains Kmart’s demise.

D&B is a different cat. It attracts customers in droves. As I’ve explained before, the shoppers are incredibly loyal. It’s a variety store but not by the usual definition. It’s a variety store for rural America. From wood burning stoves to guns to chicks. Oh, and as I’ve mentioned before, heated dishes for animals outside all winter.

