Deadliest Flu Season For Idaho In Decades With 8 New Fatalities

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has issued another reminder of just how severe of a flu season it has been.

According to a new report on the department's website , eight deaths alone were reported in the state of Idaho last week, with seven of them occurring in the Treasure Valley . The number of deaths caused by the flu this season has now increased to 94, which makes it the deadliest in more than 20 years.

The IDHW is urging anyone with symptoms including a fever, sore throat and persistent cough, to stay home and contact a health provider. The majority of flu deaths have been in those 50 years of age and older, according to the release .