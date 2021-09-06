Deadly Crash Near Rupert Idaho Closes 100 Deadliest Days

A deadly crash near Rupert is bringing an end to what is known as the 100 deadliest days. It’s what law enforcement labels the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day, give or take a few days.

Edoardo Javier Rodriguez was killed late Sunday on the canal road. He was driving a 2001 Volkswagen Jetta when he lost control and veered off the highway. It appears he over corrected and the Jetta rolled. He was thrown from the Volkswagen and died at the scene.

A passenger, 48-year-old Cliserio Praxediz wasn’t hurt. Idaho State Police say neither man was wearing a seatbelt.

Rodriguez was 33.

Troopers were joined at the scene by deputies from Minidoka County, East End QRU, East End Fire and Rupert Emergency Run Ambulance Service.