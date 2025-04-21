Jerome Man Dead After Two Car Collision Easter Sunday in Idaho

A 72-year-old Jerome man is dead. He died late Sunday in a two-vehicle collision southwest of Jerome. Idaho State Police tells us it happened just east of North 500 West. It happened just before 8:30 p.m., when a 29-year-old Jerome man driving a 2006 Pontiac was headed west. His car crossed the center line.

It slammed into a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox, killing the driver of the second vehicle. Troopers say the dead man wasn't wearing a seatbelt. Two passengers in the Equinox were hospitalized. One was a 20-year-old man from Indiana, the other a 72-year-old man from Jerome. Troopers say both were also not wearing seatbelts.

The driver of the Pontiac was wearing a seatbelt. He was airlifted to a hospital.

The investigation continues.

The road was closed for well over three hours.

Troopers were assisted by Jerome Police, the Jerome County Sheriff's Office, Jerome County Highway District, Jerome Rural Fire, Air St. Luke's, and Magic Valley Paramedics.

