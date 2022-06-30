It is finally here. The best weekend of the summer and one of the best holidays of the year, the Fourth of July. Time to take a few days off work, show your American pride, drink some beer, eat some food, and enjoy some time as a family. Many families have traditions for the Fourth and stick to them every year. Going to the lake, going to a certain parade, watching a certain firework show, or hanging out with the family. There is much to do and many ways to enjoy the holiday. Here are some of the many things taking place this weekend around the Magic Valley this Fourth of July weekend.

Thursday, June 30 Through Monday, July 4 - Rupert 4th of July Celebration

Credit: Yobro10 Credit: Yobro10 loading...

The town of Rupert celebrates the Fourth of July big. They will start their festivities on Thursday, June 30, and end on Monday, July 4. It all begins at 6 AM with Christmas in July Breakfast. Throughout the five days, there will be a car show on Thursday, mutton bustin on Friday, a 4K on Saturday, a 40K bike ride on Saturday, live music every night, and fireworks to end it all on Monday. Click on the link to see the full schedule and breakdown over the long weekend.

Friday, July 1 - Guns Vs Hoses

Credit: Buhl Fire Department/Buhl Police Department Credit: Buhl Fire Department/Buhl Police Department loading...

The 2nd annual Guns vs Hoses event is taking place this Friday in Buhl. The event starts at 5 PM at North Park Buhl, with the yearly softball game taking place at 6 PM. The softball game is played between the Buhl Fire Department and the Buhl Police Department, with all proceeds going towards the Guns vs Hoses scholarship funds. There will be food trucks, bounce houses, a K-9 demonstration, and emergency vehicles on site. Get there early so you don't miss the pregame flyover.

Friday, July 1 Through Monday, July 4 - Sagebrush Days

iStock iStock loading...

As is the same with many towns in the area, Buhl celebrates the Fourth with multiple days by having Sagebrush Days. The event unofficially kicks off Friday with Guns vs Hoses. There is a trout dinner at West End Senior Center from 4 PM until 7 PM on Saturday, July 2. Sunday will have a horseshoe tournament, live music, and vendors in the park. On Monday there will be a parade, a pancake breakfast, and of course fireworks. Click on the link to see the full schedule and times.

Friday, July 1 Through Monday, July 4 - Kayak, Cookout, Fish, Have Fun

Credit: Christian Bowen on Unsplash Credit: Christian Bowen on Unsplash loading...

Perhaps for the Fourth, you don't want to attend any events, but instead enjoy the weekend as a way to kick back, forget everything at work, enjoy some family time and have a fun summer weekend. Load up on meat, fire up the grill, and enjoy a cookout. Take a morning or three and go fishing to escape and perhaps catch some dinner for the holiday. Pull out the boat or kayak and hit the Snake River or escape to one of the many beautiful lakes in the area. Sometimes the best way to spend a weekend is to take advantage of what Idaho and the Magic Valley have to offer.

Friday, July 1 - Adults Only Night at Jump Time

Credit: Jeff Credit: Jeff loading...

It is that time once again. The first Friday of every month marks adult-only time at Jump Time. Time for adults to escape for a few hours, get in touch with their inner kid, and enjoy some time bouncing and having fun. The adult night is from 9 PM until 11 PM on Friday, July 1 and it is $18 for admission. That does include two hours of jumping, popcorn, a drink, and of course, no kids. For $2 more, you can upgrade your drink to an alcoholic beverage.

Saturday, July 2 through Monday, July 4 Hailey Days of the Old West

Benito Baeza Benito Baeza loading...

Hailey goes big for the Fourth of July with a multiple-day event, Hailey Days of the Old West, to celebrate the holiday. There will be an antique fair taking place all weekend, opened 9 AM until 6 PM. There will be a rodeo at 7:30 PM every night. Their parade will be at noon. The festivities will end on Monday with fireworks beginning around 9 PM. Head up towards the mountains and enjoy a fun weekend packed with much to do and hope for cooler weather a little further north than Twin.

Monday, July 4 - Fourth of July Parades

Credit: Gene Gallin on Unsplash Credit: Gene Gallin on Unsplash loading...

While many of us think of fireworks ending the night when we think of the Fourth of July, I think of the parades. Fourth of July parades are a great way to start the day and to see more red, white, and blue than you will see anywhere else. There are multiple parades around the Magic Valley. Buhl will be holding their parade at 10:30 AM on Monday. Rupert will have theirs at 11 AM on Monday, and Hailey will have one at noon. If you enjoy a summer parade, make sure to wake up and get a good spot early.

Monday, July 4 - Firework Shows

Credit: Jingda Chen on Unsplash Credit: Jingda Chen on Unsplash loading...

You can't have a proper Fourth of July without seeing some fireworks. With staying light outside for so long here, they don't start until a little later, but the firework shows are the best part of the Fourth. The City of Twin Falls firework show will begin around 10:15 and be shot off at the CSI campus. If you aren't able to get to Twin or live a little further, there are multiple firework shows across the Magic Valley. Find the one that is closest to you and that works best for you. Click the link to see where you can catch a show this year.

Get our free mobile app

There are many options for the holiday weekend. The important part is to stay safe, enjoy yourself, eat a ton, and celebrate America. Spend time with your family, be smart, and don't light anything or anyone on fire. Have a happy Fourth of July this weekend.

Best Parks For Picnics In Twin Falls These parks can give you the best opportunity to have the perfect picnic in Twin Falls.