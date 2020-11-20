Demand for Lasik Surgery Rises With Mask Mandates

My glasses fog when I walk into a grocery store wearing a mask. Especially on cold days. A cashier at Albertson’s gave me some advice. Shape the mask as best as you can beneath your lenses. I did this Thursday and my glasses started riding forward and I was afraid they would fall off my face.

One of the unexpected side effects of mask wearing is a growing demand for Lasik surgery.

I first came across this story on a website I read through a subscription and wanted to share a link. Since you don’t likely subscribe to the obscure publication, I found details at a site from an Iowa TV station. It’s a free look when you click this link.

Twenty years ago a doctor offered to perform Lasik on my eyes and I balked when I heard the price. He replied I would make it back in what I saved on new pairs of glasses. At the time, I was in my late 30s and figured I could wait a few more years. Now approaching life as a senior citizen, Lasik isn’t really on my list. Vanity fades with age and mask mandates aren’t a permanent feature of life. Or we’re hopeful it’s not going to be part of our lives years down the road.

I’m told by friends Lasik remains a great option for younger people and for those who need quality vision for their work, it can be a godsend. The option is also much better than other corrective surgeries were in past decades.