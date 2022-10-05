The weather is changing and the heat is a thing of the past this year in Twin Falls. As the storms come in, the weather drops, and the wind picks up, flu and cold season is fast approaching, and soon, if they haven't started already, the sniffles will begin, the coughing will pick up, and the cold and flu will begin taking down coworkers and family members. It may seem small, but these colds and flu can turn fast, and in today's COVID world you can never be too cautious. Here are some ways to prepare and hopefully avoid the cold and flu this year in Twin Falls.

Avoid Everyone in Twin Falls

The best way to avoid getting sick is to stock up, bunker down, and lock the rest of the world out for the fall and winter. This might be unrealistic, but it is the best solution if you can do it. Odds are you can't but staying away from people as much as possible is the safest route, even if it isn't practical. The fewer people you are around, the less likely you are to get a disease from anyone. Nominate a family member to go get food and the necessities, and the rest of the family can stay safely locked away. If that individual brings something in the house though, then all bets are off.

Wearing a Mask in Twin Falls

While many of us dreaded the mask phase of life, during the cold and flu season, it isn't the worst idea to wear one when out in public and running errands. While wearing masks can't entirely prevent you from getting sick, the coverage helps lower the percentages. It may be inconvenient and uncomfortable, but wearing a mask for an hour or two while out and about is better than being sick for days or weeks at a time. Wearing the mask will be worth it compared to the coughing, sneezing, and fevers that would follow without one.

Take Vitamins Frequently

It may seem obvious and childish, but taking vitamins can help strengthen your immune system and they can help you fight illness if you come across people that are sick, or if you find yourself catching a cold or the flu. There are some great options out there, and the gummy forms make taking vitamins easier than ever before. Take one a day and you may have a better fighting chance against anything you may catch this year.

Go to the Doctor if Feeling Ill

You can never be too safe these days and it doesn't take much for a small cold or flu to turn into something more serious. Most of us these days assume anytime we sneeze or a cough that it is COVID, but even if it isn't, that doesn't mean things can't escalate quickly. Make sure to visit your doctor and get any medication you may need if you are feeling under the weather and take the right precautions to make sure it doesn't get worse or spread to anyone else.

Taking COVID Tests in Twin Falls

As stated in the paragraph above, many of us assume any cough or sneeze could be COVID. With the way the world works now and so many different variants, it is smart to get tested often if you are sick. Never assume it is just a cold or flu, but get tested to make sure. You do not want to go to work, church, or somebody's house and spread COVID to them. Get tested and make sure you are for certain. You can visit your doctor or you can get a test from your pharmacy.

Wash Your Hands Often

When out in public or using the restroom, make sure to wash your hands frequently, carry hand sanitizer, and take the precautions you need to avoid having germs get to your face. We touch many things daily such as shopping carts, handles, and items on shelves, that others have touched, and you never know what germs you will come into contact with. Make sure to wash your hands, because if you scratch your nose, eat food with your hands, or rub your face, those germs are asking to enter your body. Be smart and be cautious when out in public and wash your hands.

As the weather shifts and the sick season becomes harder to avoid, make sure you are taking every precaution to stay as healthy as you can and to avoid getting sick or letting it progress. Lock yourself away, take your vitamins, visit your doctor, and get tested if you need to. If you have children, homeschool them through the winter. You can't do some of these, but they are the best ways to avoid the inevitable. Prepare for the worst, and hope for the best, and hopefully, we can make it through the cold and flu season without too much illness. If you do catch it, there is plenty of good shows and movies to stream at least this time of year.

