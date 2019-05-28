Did Anyone in Twin Falls Notice it Was Memorial Day?

Memorial Day Flags

Maybe Twin Falls doesn’t see Memorial Day as important. I received an email Monday from a member of our community who was distressed to see there weren’t flags flying downtown and, yet. In several neighboring communities there wasn’t any doubt the day is considered special. You’ll recognize some of the downtown areas are small. This doesn’t require block-after-block of businesses and sidewalks.

You’ll also notice the old business district in Twin Falls apparently didn’t participate.

While there aren’t any rules about posting flags from lampposts of all the days…

Twin Falls is the largest city in a multi-county region. Does it even have a Memorial Day Parade? Is it the responsibility of city government or should local people organize a remembrance?

The writer didn’t appear angry but is best described as being very disappointed.

We should note, much of the heavy lifting for Memorial Day and Veterans Day events is done by the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars. In an earlier post I mentioned those organizations don’t have the numbers of even just a few decades ago. Someone needs to offer a lending hand.