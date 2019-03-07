Disabled Vets May Qualify for New Property Tax Benefit

(KLIX) – If you’re a disabled veteran there’s a chance you may qualify for a reduction on your property tax bill.

The Idaho State Tax Commission said some disabled Idaho veterans may be eligible to have their property tax bill reduced by as much as $1,320 on their home and up to one acre of land.

“We are honored to implement this new program and help our Idaho veterans,” Pam Waters, coordinator of Property Tax Relief programs for the Tax Commission, said in a statement.

To qualify, veterans must be rated 100-percent service-connected disabled through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. They also must own and live in an Idaho home that was their primary residence by April 15, 2019.

Applications for the property tax benefit may be accessed here or from your county assessor.

“They’ll need to include a letter from the VA confirming their 100-percent service-connected disability rating as of Jan. 1,” The Tax Commission explained. “The county assessor must receive the application by Monday, April 15.”