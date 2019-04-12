Do You Need an Extension to File Income Taxes?
(KLIX) – Those who can’t file their income tax return by Monday’s deadline may be able to receive a six-month extension.
There are a couple of things you have to do to qualify for an extension, according to the Idaho State Tax Commission. An extension means you don’t have to file a written request right away and won’t be penalized for it, but it is not an extension of the time to pay your taxes. To qualify, you need to pay:
- An estimated 80 percent of the tax you owe for 2018, or
- 100 percent of the total tax reported on your 2017 income tax return
The Tax Commission said there is a charge of 5 percent annual interest on the remaining tax until it’s paid. To see if you qualify, complete the worksheet on Idaho Form 51.
If you qualify for an extension to file, your state tax return and any extra tax payment must be postmarked or sent electronically by Oct. 15.