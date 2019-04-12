Do You Need an Extension to File Income Taxes?

(KLIX) – Those who can’t file their income tax return by Monday’s deadline may be able to receive a six-month extension.

There are a couple of things you have to do to qualify for an extension, according to the Idaho State Tax Commission. An extension means you don’t have to file a written request right away and won’t be penalized for it, but it is not an extension of the time to pay your taxes. To qualify, you need to pay:

An estimated 80 percent of the tax you owe for 2018, or

100 percent of the total tax reported on your 2017 income tax return

The Tax Commission said there is a charge of 5 percent annual interest on the remaining tax until it’s paid. To see if you qualify, complete the worksheet on Idaho Form 51 .

If you qualify for an extension to file, your state tax return and any extra tax payment must be postmarked or sent electronically by Oct. 15.