Don Hall is calling it a career. Just weeks after assuming a seat in the Idaho House of Representatives, he announced today that he’s not going to seek election to the position. Hall is dealing with an illness, and a substitute has been casting a vote in his place. The man in that role, Grayson Stone, will fill out Don’s work this session, and this week file for the upcoming primary and election. Both men are Republicans. Hall was named to replace the retired Lance Clow, who also stepped aside for health and family reasons.

Hall Kept Himself Busy Over the Years

Don Hall has had an eventful life. After graduating from high school in Gooding, he worked as a wildland firefighter and then served in the Marine Corps. Then he served as a police officer, taught law enforcement at the college level, and became the Mayor of Twin Falls. That was followed by the Twin Falls County Commission and the latest role in the state legislature.

He has been married to the same woman for decades. At a time when a lot of people in politics use a bullhorn to tell you that they’re Christians, Representative Hall lives his faith without a blaring trumpet.

His Style is from a Distant Past

He once told me there were things we didn’t agree on, but we found a way to disagree without acrimony. That’s a rarity in modern politics, where noise is often equated to action, and worse, intelligence. But that doesn’t mean Grayson Stone will campaign as a shrinking violet. Two different personalities, but both won’t shy away from stating what they believe in.