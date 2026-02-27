Our gun show host received an update while on-air. We don’t have a lot of details yet, but the Idaho Second Amendment Alliance is tracking a bill to expand machine gun ownership in the state. It could be modeled on bills introduced in West Virginia and Kentucky, two states that are neighbors and have a strong firearms culture. You can find details on those states by clicking here and reading the link from Ammoland.

This Would Expand and Relax Some Limits

Meanwhile, I found a post on machine gun ownership in Idaho in our archives. It was an opinion piece from a former coworker. You can read it here.

Todd explained that a lot of people would probably find a machine gun impractical for regular use, but it could be used for some fun on the range, even if not very often. That’s because ammunition isn’t cheap, and obviously, the guns dispense with ammo fast and in large quantities.

Restrictions Were a Reaction to a Public Panic

The federal government first adopted some restrictions on machine guns in the 1930s. Not because there was any widespread threat, but because there were high-profile gangsters using them when committing crimes. In other words, to give the public the impression that something was being done.

I don’t know if one would be helpful in home defense, but if we ever had a societal collapse and you needed protection against marauders, it’s possible it could give you the additional firepower to bring an end to the threat.