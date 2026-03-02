I perused social media to get an Idaho reaction. Several times over the weekend. I did it because the news media keep telling us that the war will fracture Donald Trump’s MAGA coalition, even though it didn’t after the attack last June. Why is that? Because it’s not opposition to war driving his support. The base is opposed to unending war without a clear goal. I suspect liberal reporters know that, but choose to sow dissent because of their Trump Derangement Syndrome.

There are Republicans in Name Only

I did see a few Republicans I know joining liberals in denouncing the bombing campaign. What I find strange is that those are the same people often calling other Republicans by the pejorative RINO, which stands for Republican in Name Only. I’ll remind them they’re standing with Democrats on this one, and that the Chinese Communist Party is sponsoring some of the antiwar demonstrations across the country. I guess we can label the GOP malcontents as CINO, or Communist in Name Only.

A little more than 75 years ago, an American military hero warned that if we didn’t take down the Chinese communists, we would eventually rue the day. Don’t repeat the mistake with Iran.

The Conspiracy Mob is in the Streets

A friend also went on a rambling conspiracy jag, because conspiracy is the only language he speaks. You can read a lot, but if the only thing you read supports your confirmation bias, then you’re not getting a full picture.

Finally, can modern airpower change a government? The late Michael Kelly thought so, before he died covering the ground war in Iraq. If you can take some time away from cat videos, also take some time to watch the video below. The part I focused on begins about six minutes into the conversation.

