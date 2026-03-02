Grayson Stone had no plans to run for the state legislature. As the year began, he was looking forward to helping a friend campaign. Don Hall had been appointed to fill a vacancy in Idaho House District 25A created by the retirement of Lance Clow. Then Hall came down with an illness, and Stone stepped in as a substitute in the legislature. Followed by a decision by Hall not to seek the seat permanently. Late last week, Stone, a Twin Falls City Councilman, filed for the May 19th primary.

This is Going to be a Crowded Field

He’s not alone. Andrew Messer, Zaine Newberry, and Josh Callen also filed for the primary. I believe a four-way race favors Stone. Let me explain. He has name recognition on the council, and his family isn’t a mystery to voters in Twin Falls. He has experience dealing with news media, and he doesn’t guard what he says. The latter used to be seen as a liability, but as the President of the United States has demonstrated, when done correctly, it’s a benefit.

We’re also living in an era when other people in politics claim quagga mussels in the Snake River are a lie, cloud seeding is making us sterile (check the birth announcements!), and apparently, silent black helicopters are spying on us as we nefariously garden, unload groceries in the driveway, and grill outside. Grayson Stone isn’t ranting about any conspiracy theories. He’s simply talking about dollars and cents.

I’m more concerned about the cost of living and taxes. Aren’t you?

His Opposition Just Fired Its Only Bullet

Some fellow unleashed an attack ad because Stone once contributed to the campaign of Boise’s leftist mayor. That’s old news. Two years ago, he sat at a microphone in my studio and explained that she doesn’t believe in sprawl. He shares her view on that count. Sprawl eats up farmland. You don’t need to be a rocket scientist to see it.

It’s an attack that fizzles when you consider all the other troubles we face, and he has two opponents. The pro-sprawl vote has just been divided. If you believe Grayson to be an establishment shill, then find one articulate candidate and press your case. Two opponents just handed him the seat. The Democrat who filed won’t be a factor in November.