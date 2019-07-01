Don’t Set Off Fireworks on Idaho State Lands

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The agency responsible for Idaho public lands is reminding the public to leave the fireworks at home this 4th of July holiday.

The Idaho Department of Lands is reminding the public that fireworks are not allowed on state lands and also noted people should be careful with campfires this Independence Day. IDL says if a fire is started on state endowment lands the bill goes to the person who started it. The agency says it sent out $4.7 million worth of bills in the last two years to people who started wildfires.

"During closed fire season (May 10 to October 20), it is illegal to throw away any lighted material, including fire crackers or fireworks on any forest or rangeland in the State of Idaho. (Idaho Code 38-117) Starting a wildfire by the use of fireworks is considered negligence, and the person who started the fire will be billed for the cost of fighting the fire. (Idaho Code 38-107)" the agency said in a news release. IDL says last year most of the fires started on public land were human caused and preventable.

IDL provided some tips to the public if they plan on using public lands:

1. If you plan to tow a boat or RV, please secure your safety chains. Dragging and sparking chains are a frequent cause of wildfire along Idaho’s highways.

2. Don’t drive a vehicle over tall dry grasses in the heat of summer, and clear out vegetation before you park.

3. Make sure your ATV, UTV, or dirt bike has a properly working spark arrestor.

4. If you target shoot, do not use tracer bullets or exploding targets; both have caused wildfires in the past.

5. Carry a shovel and water container in your vehicle.

6. Campfire safety:

· Use a contained fire pit when having a campfire. If one is not available, dig a pit away from hanging branches in a cleared area and surround the pit with rocks.

· Never leave a campfire unattended.

· Keep water and a shovel near the campfire.

· Make sure the remnants of a campfire are cold to the touch before leaving it. If it is warm to the touch, it is too hot to leave.