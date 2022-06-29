Fourth of July is this weekend, and many of us will spend time at the lake, the river, cooking out, and spending time with our family. It marks the middle of summer and is usually one of the best holidays of the year. The Fourth of July might be the best day of the summer. Parades, swimming, eating, and American pride at its finest. The best part is always the ending which of course results in fireworks lighting up the nighttime sky. While many of us will enjoy professional firework shows, sometimes creating your show is more of a preference, but it is important to know a few rules and laws when it comes to buying and shooting fireworks.

Buying and Shooting Off Fireworks in Twin Falls

Credit: TSMMedia/El Paso Credit: TSMMedia/El Paso loading...

Fireworks officially went on sale last Thursday, June 23 and they are now for sale in Twin Falls and surrounding towns all across the Magic Valley. Don't hesitate as there is a small window to buy fireworks. They are for sale until midnight on Tuesday, July 5 and then you won't be able to buy anymore for a while. As a reminder, you can only buy nonaerial common fireworks. You can only use them between the hours of 8 AM and midnight on the days that they are for sale, meaning no fireworks can be used starting on July 6.

Using Fireworks in Twin Falls

Credit: Alexander Kagan on Unsplash Credit: Alexander Kagan on Unsplash loading...

If you are caught using fireworks after July 5 or not within the designated hours, you may receive a fine of up to $100. If you are new to Idaho and we're planning to have your aerial show at home for your friends and family you are out of luck. Roman candles, bottle rockets, skyrockets, aerial display shells, and even sparklers over ten inches are all illegal. You can apply for a permit, but the odds to get approval for a personal show is likely to be declined. Fountains will put on a good ground show and are your best bet for a family show, with sparklers less than ten inches to add to the fun and spectacle.

Get our free mobile app

Enjoy the holiday weekend and make sure to load up on fireworks before they are gone for the season. Enjoy time with your family, eat good food, and some time off of work if you get it. Honor the country the best way you can by showing your patriotic pride and by blowing some stuff up. Happy Fourth, be smart and stay safe out there.

20 Signs You're Probably Ignoring At Centennial Park