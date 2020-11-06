Draft Of Mask Ordinance For Monday’s Twin Falls Council Meeting

The Twin Falls City Council will vote on Monday to enforce a mask ordinance to prevent the spread of COVID 19. The draft of the ordinance can be read at tfid.org.

The draft states that in order to help St Luke's Magic Valley with the number of COVID 19 patients and staffing and out of concern that the state of Idaho may return to stage 2 in reopening among other things, a face covering should be required in Twin Falls.

The fine for not wearing one would be $50

The ordinance says that every person while in indoor or outdoor public places must have a face covering their nose and mouth. Public places is defined as any place open to all members of public without specific invitation. It includes retail, government offices, medical and educational areas, arts and recreations institutions, public transportation including Taxis and Ubers.

Those that would be exempt are children under the age of 5, people who cannot medically tolerate wearing a face mask. So that means if you are claustrophobic, have anxiety or other medical conditions you will be exempt.

Exemptions also include hearing impaired, if it is too dangerous to wear while working or if it is deemed too dangerous by workplace safety guidelines. If you are eating, getting your hair done or having other services done to your face you will be able to remove the mask temporarily.

If you are outside and can employ social distancing you are also exempt. Indoor exercise or recreational facilities will also be exempt as long as it is able to have social distancing guidelines. Court proceedings, educational activities and religious activities are also exempt.

The penalty for not wearing a mask is punishable by a $50 fine. The ordinance would last 60 days.