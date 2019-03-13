Some of our snowpacks are likely to stick around through summer, although. Since I’ve no plans to scale Borah Peak anytime soon I won’t need a half-track during vacation. By May I’m sure many of my favorite haunts will be green.

You may not have many of the modern conveniences but isn’t the whole point to leave it behind?

One place I haven’t yet visited is the Clearwater National Forest. Maybe in July?

Only in Your State is featuring one of the forest trails this month. For anyone feeling the stress of the daily rat race I believe, just looking at the pictures can provide an escape.

You can also check out the forest service website by clicking here . Some of the photographs from all seasons are spectacular. It looks like paradise.

Some of the cabin rentals are considerably less than what you would pay at a decent hotel. You may not have many of the modern conveniences but isn’t the whole point to leave it behind?