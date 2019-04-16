Driver Of Idaho Seized Hemp Haul Pleads Not Guilty To Trafficking

The man who was behind the wheel of a truck that was found to contain over 6,000 pounds of marijuana by the Idaho State Police back in January has issued a not guilty plea to trafficking.

A 36-year-old, Portland man, named Denis Palamarchuk, maintains he broke no laws when he was pulled over in southern Idaho nearly four months ago while transporting a load of hemp across state lines, according to a report by KTVB.com . The ISP seizure was its largest on record, weighing in at approximately 6,700 pounds.

Palamarchuk was pulled over on I-84 while en route to delivering the hemp for Big Sky Scientific LLC , a company based out of Aurora , Colorado, that deals in hemp farming and extraction. The company sued the ISP earlier this year, disputing the "marijuana" label the law enforcement agency designated the shipment was. Big Sky maintains the seizure was that of hemp, a strain of Sativa used in oil-based products, clothing, paper, and other eco-friendly products.

The driver has been charged with felony trafficking, and could face a five year minimum sentence. His trial is currently scheduled to begin in October. The hemp has remained in the custody of the state of Idaho since the seizure.