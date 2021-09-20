Hemp Insulation Manufacturing Plant to be Built In Jerome

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A Wood River Valley based hemp insulation manufacture plans to build a production facility in Jerome County along the interstate beginning this fall. Southern Idaho Economic Development said Hempitecture Inc., based in Sun Valley, intends to build a plant at the Northbridge Junction near the Interstate 84 and U.S. Highway 93 junction; a groundbreaking ceremony is set for early October. This is one of the first major business announcements made since a bill was signed into law earlier this year allowing the production and transportation of industrial hemp in Idaho.

“Hempitecture brings a unique value to Jerome County and the Magic Valley — not only jobs for the company but new opportunities for our farmers to diversify their rotational crops using less water — in a desert I might add — and a product to our booming housing and commercial construction projects throughout the state and the Magic Valley! Welcome aboard Hempitecture,” said Jerome County Commissioner Charlie Howell in a prepared statement.

The 21,632 sq. ft. proposed facility will build HempWool insulation for homes and commercial buildings. The company said the material is naturally plant-based, high-performing thermal insulation. Company founder and CEO Matthew Mead said in a statement, “Jerome is ideally situated in Southern Idaho, between large acreage hemp cultivation in the Rocky Mountain West, and major U.S. construction markets. We're thankful for the support of the community in making this project possible, and we look forward to being an asset to the region and insulation industry for many years to come.”

Hempitecture Inc. was able to raise $2.5 million through Wefunder to help fund the manufacturing facility.

