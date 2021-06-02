Elderly Wendell Man Tased Following Reported Road Rage

WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX)-A video on social media shows a Wendell man on the ground shortly after being tased by a Gooding County Deputy on May 27, following a reported road rage incident according to family.

The video recorded by Anthony Hall (see below) that he posted to his Facebook page, shows a man he said is his grandfather, John Hall, lying in a gravel driveway right after he had been tased following the reported road rage incident last Thursday. According to Gooding County Sheriff Shaun Gough, the incident started along Interstate 84 in Jerome County and ended just outside of Wendell. Hall told News Radio 1310, his grandfather was trying to get a truck driver that was tailgating him to maintain a safe distance and tapped his brakes. In the video, the Hall is taken to a patrol car in handcuffs with a bloodied face.

A woman, identified by Anthony Hall as his grandmother Verla, John's wife, can be seen in the video saying "That is my husband and you are hurting him." According to court records Verla Hall was charged with resisting an arrest and seizures. Court records do not indicate any charges filed against John Hall as of June 1. Sheriff Gough said charges against Hall will be up to the prosecutor's office. News Radio 1310 reached out to Mr. Hall and spoke to him briefly Tuesday. He declined an interview and said the family had hired a lawyer, who did not return a phone call.

Sheriff Gough said the deputy involved has been suspended. A member of the Ada County Sheriff's Office, who is a use of force instructor, will be conducting an internal investigation into the incident. Sheriff Gough said he could not release much more information until the investigation is complete. He said they have their own video recordings from the incident that is currently under review.

WARNING! The following video contains strong language:



