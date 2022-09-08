Fire Burning Near Wendell

WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX)-Fire crews are responding to a running fire near Wendell this afternoon. According to the Bureau of Land Management Fire Information, the fire is near the roadway, people are asked to avoid the area six miles north of town. The Sheep Fire is estimated at 2,000 acres. The Wendell Rural Fire Department, Notch Butte Rural Fire Department Association, four fire engines, two dozers, four fire managers and four aircraft are on scene. More information to come...

