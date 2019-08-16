Elvis Left The Building For The Last Time 42 Years Ago This Week

Vigils all across the world have been taking place this week in memory of a man who had a fierce appetite for music, movies, women, and food combinations that would make the average person upchuck.

The city of Memphis, Tennessee, is wrapping up its annual Elvis Week, a seven-day celebration of the larger-than-life man that many refer to as the "King of Rock N Roll." Presley passed away on August 16, 1977, at his Graceland estate. He died from cardiac arrest many believe was brought on by a heavy combination of poor diet and prescription painkiller abuse.

Presley is not just known for his many hit songs and film appearances, but for having an insatiable appetite. It is said he consumed close to 10,000 calories a day in the months leading up to his death. Foods like peanut butter, bacon and banana sandwiches, fried pickles and sour cream pound cake were staples of his diet.

The annual candlelight vigil drew thousands to just outside the gates of his Memphis property on August 15. His final performance was in front of 18,000 fans at Market Square Arena, in Indianapolis, on June 26, 1977.

Elvis had 18 number one singles, and holds the all-time record for number of certified titles, with 235. Presley is buried at the Meditation Garden on the Graceland property. Elvis' funeral service took place on August 18, 1977, with more than 30,000 fans in attendance.

While I might not be a die-hard fan of his, I did grow up listening to Elvis, because it was all my dad played. He ordered a cassette series of his greatest hits when I was probably eight or so years old, and he still has them today.

Today, we at "The Snake" salute "The King," and all his fans, all over the world.