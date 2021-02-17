Rush Limbaugh was the Keeper of the Flame

It’s like the day Elvis died. August 16th, 1977. I was 14-years-old. I heard the news from a neighbor and rushed into the house and told my mother. Elvis was of her generation. She already knew.

Reagan and Barry Goldwater were torch bearers for conservatism. When they left the national stage, Rush became the keeper of the flame.

When Ronald Reagan died I was at a carnival. I had taken my daughter and niece. My sister heard the news and she walked across town and through the park. I was leaning on a fence and watching the girls on the Paratrooper. My sister walked up and said, “Reagan died!”

On February 17th, 2021, I had just finished editing a video and walked into my office. The radio is always on and I caught the news about Rush Limbaugh. It was stunning. Even though I knew it was coming. When Mr. Limbaugh’s staff last week asked for prayers for remission, I had an unsteady feeling.

I’m awash in messages from friends.

Many believe they’ve lost another friend. Reagan and Barry Goldwater were torch bearers for conservatism. When they left the national stage, Rush became the keeper of the flame. He gave wavering Republicans a sense they weren’t alone. The man electrified millions who believed they had no voice. Rush is the godfather of the current populism still guiding the Republican Party. Donald Trump acknowledged last year it was Rush who served as architect. Limbaugh paved the way for Trump.

In a span of a matter of weeks we’ve lost our champion in the White House and now our champion on radio.

It’s demoralizing. We’re left asking where we now go.

My friends, Rush set an example. He didn’t throw in the towel. He battled cancer for 12 months when medical advice was he would be gone soon. Never give up and stand against the tide. Be bold and never apologize for your beliefs. He never bowed to the “woke” and the angry left. They’ll be celebrating online and high-fiving themselves. Remember, it’s the difference between patriots and those who would tear down America. Let it be a legacy of Rush and celebrate the goodness and greatness of your country.