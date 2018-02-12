Chobani Celebrates Ten Years by Giving Away Yogurt

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) The Greek yogurt manufacturer Chobani will be celebrating a decade in business by giving away free yogurt. Chobani announced today plans for everyone to try any variety of their yogurt through March 4. The company says it is providing coupons people can print off to redeem a free yogurt at participating stores. The company began in New York and has since expanded with a large factory in Twin Falls. The company has been known to give away yogurt at various Magic Valley events and around the holidays, but this campaign is nation wide. The company is currently expanding their Twin Falls plant with an innovation and community center. Hit this LINK for information on the coupon