Everything You Need To Know About Monday’s Council Meeting

On Monday the Twin Falls City Council will be meeting to discuss an potential mask ordinance or COVID 19 prevention plan. We have some questions and answers for you that we got from the City Council if you plan on following the meeting.

Q: Can people attend the meeting?

A: Yes, however, they will do what they can to make sure that no more than 50 people are in the council chambers. There will be overflow areas for people to stand and a person can wait outside the chambers as well.

Q: Can I speak at the meeting in person?

A: Yes you can. Due to the amount of people expected, you will get a number and if you are not in the council chambers you can wait outside. When your number is called you will be able to go in and speak and have your comment heard.

Q: Can I submit a comment if I cannot attend the meeting?

A: Yes, you can. Go to www.tfid.org and there is a place for you to submit public comment before the meeting. The council members will get all public comments in their packet before the meeting and will be able to read it prior to the meeting.

Q: Will my comment be read out loud?

A: No, it will not. However, the council will have it in written form in their hands while they consider the outcome of the meeting. They will be able to read every comment submitted.

Q; How can I watch the meeting?

A: If you can't attend, the meeting will be streamed online at www.tfid.org

Q: Can I comment real time?

A: You can call in and comment real time by completing a public testimony form. Check the box at the bottom of the form and include a phone number you will use during the meeting. After completing the form call 208-939-6718 and enter a conference ID number which can be found on the agenda 48 hours before the meeting. All calls must be made between 6 pm and 6:10 p.m.

Q: Can I find the proposed draft before the meeting on Monday?

A: Yes, the draft will be available to the public to read Wednesday, November 5th online at www.tfid.org. You can read exactly what is going to be voted on Monday.

Q: Are they going to explain the proposed ordinance?

A: Yes, they stated they have done research on other cities that have had ordinances in place and they are using them as a guide to see what options might work best for Twin Falls

Q: Will I hear back from the City Council after I submit my comment online?

A: No, as of right now the council does not plan to respond to individual public comments.

Q: Are masks required to attend the meeting?

A: No they will not be required but they are strongly advised.