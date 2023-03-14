Road Work Wednesday (3/15) on North College Road

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Workers will be out Wednesday (3/15) on North College Road to make upgrades and improvements to the sidewalk at the intersection of Blue Lakes Blvd. The City of Twin Falls says work is expected to take up most of the day and should be completed before Thursday.

The city says crews will be replacing side walks and the ramps on the northeast corner of the intersection. The improvements will make the walkways ADA compliant and more accessible for people with mobility challenges.

Sidewalk Work will Impact Travel Lanes

To ensure worker safety the city says lanes on North College will be narrowed, both the westbound lane and the northbound turn-lane. Drivers are asked to make plans and watch for workers. Over the years the City of Twin Falls has worked to update a number of sidewalks and ramps to make them more ADA accessible.

