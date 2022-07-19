Work To Start on Highways 24/25 in Rupert

RUPERT, Idaho (KLIX)-Work on the major roadway in the Rupert area and surrounding communities is set to get under way next week. The Idaho Transportation Department said construction on State Highway 24 and State Highway 25 will get underway July 25, and run through early fall. “These highways have long served as major connections between Interstate 84 and the cities of Paul, Rupert, Acequia, and Minidoka,” said ITD Project Manager Brock Dillé in a statement. “Upcoming work will improve both the safety and driving experience for motorists.” During construction work will reconfigure intersections of Oneida Street and East 8th Street for better traffic flow as well as updated handicap ramps to meet current standards. The Eastern Idaho Railway will also work on upgrades to its tracks in the areas. Traffic in the construction area will be reduced down to one lane and some access to area business will be temporarily blocked off. Funding comes from a one-time $126 million budget surplus allocation as part of the governor's "Leading Idaho" initiative.

