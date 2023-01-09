I-84 Near Declo to See Short-term Road Work Tuesday
DECLO, Idaho (KLIX)-Workers will spend most of Tuesday placing concrete barriers along Interstate 84 near the new port of entry being built. According to the Idaho Transportation Department, crews will reduce the interstate down to one lane for eastbound I84 to install the barriers for safety of construction crews. “These concrete barriers help create a buffer between vehicles traveling on the interstate and workers,” ITD Project Manager John Keifer said in a news release. “They play a key role in helping to safeguard our crews, but it’s important that motorists remember to drive engaged each time they get behind the wheel as well.” The work should only last for the day, according to ITD. Drivers are asked to watch for signs and crews. The new port of entry will feature some of the lates equipment in video monitoring along with automated vehicle identification technology.