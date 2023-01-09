I-84 Near Declo to See Short-term Road Work Tuesday

I-84 Near Declo to See Short-term Road Work Tuesday

DECLO, Idaho (KLIX)-Workers will spend most of Tuesday placing concrete barriers along Interstate 84 near the new port of entry being built. According to the Idaho Transportation Department, crews will reduce the interstate down to one lane for eastbound I84 to install the barriers for safety of construction crews. “These concrete barriers help create a buffer between vehicles traveling on the interstate and workers,” ITD Project Manager John Keifer said in a news release. “They play a key role in helping to safeguard our crews, but it’s important that motorists remember to drive engaged each time they get behind the wheel as well.” The work should only last for the day, according to ITD. Drivers are asked to watch for signs and crews. The new port of entry will feature some of the lates equipment in video monitoring along with automated vehicle identification technology.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs

To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.
Filed Under: I84, Idaho Transportation Department, road work
Categories: Magic Valley News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From News Radio 1310 KLIX