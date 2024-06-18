Facebook’s Assault on Conservative Radio Hosts

It started with a post about firearms safety. I used a picture of a pistol to illustrate the story. I got flagged by Facebook because a picture of a gun is somehow dangerous. Never mind they’re used by law enforcement all over the world.

Things have gone downhill between Facebook and me ever since. I posted a political analysis from talk show host Erik Erickson. He’s the least inflammatory guy on talk radio. Facebook said it violated standards. Following the Erickson post, I started getting these warnings a few times a week.

This morning, I woke to a reprimand. I can’t post any live videos for a month. Facebook said it was because I posted a pornographic picture. Folks, I’ve had social media accounts for 15 years, and never once have I posted pornography. The citation didn’t specify the image, so I was unable to find the choices available. And how does a so-called violation of picture policy impact a live video?

My videos are promotions for what’s ahead on a radio show.

Has Facebook installed AI to police posts? Maybe it’s not ready for prime time, but I could see how the greedy tech titans would see it as a money maker. You don’t have to pay a living human being in Bangalore three cents an hour to judge American culture and politics.

The current Silicon Valley robber barons are in league with Democrats. We’re in a pivotal election year. Expect more efforts to silence dissenting voices before November.