Mark Zuckerberg Among Business Moguls At Sun Valley Conference

A New York investment firm is holding its annual networking conference at Sun Valley's most grand gathering spot this week.

This week marks the 35th annual conference hosted by Allen & Company at the Sun Valley Resort in Idaho, according to Wikipedia . High profile business leaders in social media, film, transportation, hospitality, entertainment and other fields--along with political figures and professional athletes--use this time to exchange ideas, hammer out deals and discuss potential mergers and acquisitions.

Past conference attendees have included such influential people as Warren Buffet , Bill and Melinda Gates , Tony Blair , Mark Zuckerberg and Rupert Murdoch , to name a few. Mark Zuckerberg is scheduled to attend this year's event as well, according to businessinsider.com .

The conference will run through July 16.