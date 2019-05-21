Falling Rocks Reported Near Trail Creek in Blaine County

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX) – Recreationists and others who are out and about need to take precautions near Trail Creek, as rock slides have been reported in the area.

Blaine County said in a social media post on Tuesday that recent rain and snow have loosened rock, causing them to slide. It said the county’s Road and Bridge Department was scheduled to clear the road this afternoon.

“Please use extreme caution or take an alternate route,” the sheriff’s office said in another post .