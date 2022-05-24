According to the Idaho State Police Department, a 39-year-old woman from Owyhee County was killed in what appears to have been a roll-over accident on South Highway 51.

Idaho State Police said that a Dodge Dakota driven by the woman was traveling northbound when the truck rolled off the left side of the road. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the vehicle.

The accident occurred on Monday, May 23rd at around 8:30 in the morning just north of the Nevada border in Owyhee County, ID.

The incident is still under investigation and we will have more information as it becomes available.