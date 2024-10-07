Idaho’s Fastest Growing Counties Will Surprise You

I had a fellow tell me years ago that North Idaho was a destination for retired first responders from California. He explained they were looking for a quitter life after the Rodney King Riot in the early 1990s. Idaho was about as far north as they could get from California without an interest in roughing it in the Yukon. It may explain why Boundary and Bonner Counties lead the way in population growth in Idaho.

Idaho is often listed as the fastest-growing state per capita. It varies from year to year, but it’s no joke people are coming here in droves.

Newsweek posted an interactive map of where the new people are settling by county. You can see the link by clicking here.

Ada, Blaine, and Kootenai Counties are growing, but not nearly as fast as our northernmost counties.

Other surprises are strong growth in Camas and Owyhee Counties. Grant it, those counties had small populations to start, but are more attractive when it comes to housing prices. And if you like some isolation, I would highly recommend them. However, some of our counties are less isolated every day.

I think I understand the attraction of Idaho. If I was retired and had to choose a place to live, I would feel safe here, compared to just about anywhere else. Maybe Wyoming and Montana, but beyond, there’s not much that would feel as comfortable. La Pine, Oregon is beautiful, but the liberal government in Salem is beyond the pale.

We have our issues with the government, but those are all within the range of repair.