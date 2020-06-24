FDA Warns Against Certain Toxic Hand Sanitizers

The FDA is warning that some hand sanitizers, meant to protect you by killing germs and bacteria, are in fact actually hazardous to your health. The instruction we have received during the COVID-19 pandemic has been a roller coaster of do this and then don't do it. There has been visible confusion on even the simplest of medical suggestions including wearing masks in public, only going out when necessary, and social distancing when out in public. Ada County has had to revert back to Stage 3 rules from Rebound Idaho because of a spike in coronavirus cases linked to exposure at social gatherings.

With the hand sanitizer situation it isn't that hand sanitizer is bad for you, just specific brands are a health risk. The FDA advises that consumers not use any hand sanitizers manufactured by Eskbiochem SA de CV in Mexico. These hand sanitizers use methanol, a wood alcohol, which can be toxic if ingested or absorbed in the skin.

All-Clean Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-002-01)

Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-007-01)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-008-04)

Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-006-01)

The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-010-10)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-005-03)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-009-01)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-003-01)

Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-001-01)

The FDA contacted Eskbiochem in an effort to have them pull the products from store shelves. If you have any of the above hand sanitizer products dispose of them in a hazardous waste container. Do not dump them in a sink or drain for disposal.

Methanol poisoning can lead to permanent damage of the nervous system, blindness, nausea, headache, and seizures. For full symptom list, check the FDA alert page.