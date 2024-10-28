A fiery accident on the highway between Twin Falls and Jerome, ID on Sunday afternoon blocked some lanes of traffic for nearly 12 hours. Several people were sent to a local hospital and no fatalities were reported.

Semi Truck Strikes Barrier and 2 Vehicles Before Catching Fire in Idaho

The crash, which happened around 2 PM on October 27th, is being investigated by the Idaho State Police. The accident happened on Interstate 84 at milepost 170 between Twin Falls and Jerome in an area already affected by construction delays.

The police report states:

A 64-year-old-male from Dundee, Oregon, was traveling westbound in a 2016 Freightliner semi-truck pulling a trailer, when his vehicle experienced a tire failure. The semi struck the median and pushed the concrete barriers into the eastbound right shoulder barriers, before it struck two other vehicles, overturned and came to a rest on its side. The semi then caught fire, blocking all westbound and eastbound lanes. The driver of the semi truck was transported via air ambulance to a local hospital.

A second vehicle involved was a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by a 27-year-old female from Bellevue, Idaho. Several occupants from this vehicle were transported via ground ambulance to a local hospital.

A third vehicle involved was a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox driven by a 26-year-old female from Twin Falls, Idaho. No occupants were transported from this vehicle.

Lanes of traffic on I84 eastbound were closed for around 5 hours while lanes headed westbound were blocked for almost 12 hours. Traffic was diverted to Highway 93. KMVT shared video from the scene on their social media page.

Traffic delays in that section of I84 were announced last week stating that drivers should expect delays up to 3 hours due to construction. Those extended delays were expected to end the evening of the 27th but construction and shorter delays along with lane changes and detours should still be expected through August of 2026.

