ABERDEEN, Idaho (KLIX) A 41-year-old American Falls man died south of Aberdeen in a single car crash Wednesday morning. According to Idaho State Police, Leobardo Castro, age 41, was headed south on State Highway 39 at a little after 8 a.m. in a newer Volkswagen Golf when he drove off the road and rolled. ISP says Castro was not wearing a seat belt at the time and died a the scene from his injuries after being ejected. The crash is under investigation.