Filer Man Hit by Pickup at Ketchum Intersection Saturday
KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX)-A Filer man was hit by a pickup as he and another person were crossing a street at an intersection in Ketchum during the weekend. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, 25-year-old Brandon Robinson had to be flown to a Boise hospital after being hit at just before 5 p.m. Saturday. The person he was walking with on the crosswalk, 24-year-old Tristan Robinson, of Pocatello, was also significantly injured. The sheriff's office said in a statement the two had been struck by a Ford pickup at Sun Valley Rd and Leadville Ave. After being hit by the pickup, it drove over them and dragged the two into the intersection. The driver, Aldo Inga, 38 of Bellevue, stopped at the other side of the intersection. He told deputies during the investigation that the sun had been in his eyes and couldn't see. Inga was cited with misdemeanor reckless driving and failure to purchase a drivers license.