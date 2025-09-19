We don’t have all the details, but I gather Heather Wayment has some survival skills. She had last been seen on the 16th and was then reported missing in Blaine County. Two days later, mountain bikers discovered her on a trail 17 miles away in Camas County. She was able to verify her identity, and not long afterward was rescued. The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office shared details on Facebook.



I'm Just Happy She's Alive

Look, there’s no reason that we need to know any additional details, and if I try to fill in the blanks, it sounds as if she may have suffered an injury on the trail. Because if she had made it 17 miles, she was obviously an experienced hiker and probably in better shape than I’ve ever been in my life. We’re happy she’s alive.

It also goes without saying that law enforcement, rescue teams, and volunteers will make a colossal effort to bring someone home. Many thanks go out to everyone involved. We’ve had a succession of bad news through the summer, and this is more than a glimmer of hope for the future. It does a lot to restore my faith in neighbors and people in general.

We're Looking for a Few Good Stories

I worked in a newsroom for 17 years, and there were often when I got home at the end of the day, and found myself tossing and turning about what I had seen during the day. But now and then, I would see people do wonderful things, or step up and show some common humanity, and it helps restore faith.