Twin Falls is one of the best places when it comes to crafts, markets, and selling local products. Multiple markets pop up throughout the year that focus on one-of-a-kind products you can't get anywhere else that are made in the region or the area. A couple of times a year there is a certain market that is put on that offers items you won't find anywhere else and is an event that many anticipate and can't wait to attend. This multi-day event is set to return this month, and you are not going to want to miss it.

Vintage Vixens Returns to Twin Falls

Vintage Vixens Market is returning to the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer on Friday, September 30, and Saturday, October 1. The event will be from 10 AM until 7 PM on Friday, and 10 AM until 5 PM on Saturday. Kids 12 and under are free, while adults will cost $5 for a pass for both days. Like the spring Vintage Vixens, the market will be spread out through three buildings and will offer a wide variety of options for your viewing and buying pleasure. There is a little bit of something for everyone, and you never know what treasures you may find and come home with. There will be live music, food, and plenty of shopping for everyone.

What is Vintage Vixens Market?

If you have never been to a Vintage Vixens Market, you are going to want to check it out, as there are over 140 different vendors from across the region. They have everything you could want from homemade food, jewelry, furniture, clothes, home décor, signs, antiques, lotions, candles, and so much more. There will be live music from Brett Reid, Uppa’ Creek, and Lily Pfister. You can buy your tickets early by clicking this link, and avoid the ticket line when you go to the market. The best part about this market is you never know what you will find, but odds are high you will find something you want or need that you didn't expect when you arrived. It is a fun time for the whole family and is worth going on one or both days.

Mark your calendars, and maybe even take the day off work on Friday, September 30 so you can get to the Vintage Vixens Market early and get the best stuff. Don't hesitate because many of the items are one of a kind, and if you wait too long, something you want may already be gone. Head out early, grab some food, enjoy the music and shop your heart out at this unique, one-of-a-kind market as it comes to Twin Falls.

