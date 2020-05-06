Finding A Twin Falls Uber Driver Could Get Hard; 3,700 Jobs Cut
With the Coronavirus continuing to cause layoffs and forcing people to remain in their homes outside of working, services like Uber are also falling on tough times.
Uber, the ride-sharing company founded in 2009, has suffered greatly from the COVID-19 pandemic. Since expanding into food delivery a couple years back, the company had been experiencing annual revenues in upwards of $14 billion (2019). Well, those numbers have dropped substantially.
The company is in the process of cutting its driver work force by 14%, according to new information shared by CNN Business. This number equates to roughly 3,700 full-time positions. Uber currently employs approximately 21,000 drivers and office staff, with over 90 million people using its service monthly, according to the company's website.
Uber Eats has been a particularly useful service during the current Coronavirus pandemic, as more and more people have been dependent on food delivery with the nationwide closures of restaurant dining rooms. Uber Eats, a branch of the ride-sharing company, has been delivering food to customers for six years.
What does this mean for smaller cities like Twin Falls? Well, if the current COVID-19 tide doesn't change--many in the healthcare industry are projecting a more severe wave of the virus nationally this winter--than it means seeking an alternate transportation plan for those dependent on services such as Uber, is something people need to start planning for now.