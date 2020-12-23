Fire And Ice Festival Worth 4 Hour Drive South Of Twin Falls

I don't know how I grew up in Nevada and didn't know this event took place every year. The Fire and Ice festival happens in Ely every year and it definitely looks worth the 4 hour drive to experience it. And so far it isn't cancelled for 2021.

This year the event is January 15th through January 17th at the U.S Hwy 93 Success Summit. In years past it has been at Cave Lake State Park but this year there are several locations. The Nevada Northern Railway, Ward Mountain Recreation Area and Downtown Ely.

Depending on the weather there will be a snow sculpture competition which sounds epic. There will also be ice fishing, ice golf, ice skating, sledding, ice bowling and more. I mean if you can do it on ice you can do it here.

You can even ride a historic 1900's era locomotive where they will also shoot fireworks off and if you don't want to buy tickets you can just spectate. Both sound like a blast.

Also on the agenda is music, food, face painting for the kids, a bounce house, art activities karaoke, axe throwing and more. It seriously looks like 3 full days of jam packed fun. Check out all the details about the event here and make sure you mark your calendars if you want to check it out for yourself.

I am about to go just so I can ride a train.