A Market, Food, Fortunes And Dance At Magic Valley Pagan Festival

Twin Falls City Park will soon play host to this year's free gathering of unconventionally like-minded worshipers of nature and spiritualism.

This year's Summer Solstice Pagan Festival is planned for Saturday, June 15, in Twin Falls. The event is a celebration of life, freedom of thought, nature and "kindred spirits," according to details on the event's Facebook page .

The festival is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. A market, palm and card readings, fortune-telling, dance, food, children's events and live music are all part of this year's festivities. Magic Valley Pagans is sponsoring the event.

More than 20 vendors will be on site. Tickets for the Samhain Witches' Ball will be available for purchase also. Workshops and performances will take part throughout the day, as well as raffles and prize giveaways. A children's area with activities like face-painting will also be set up.

This is a family friendly event. Organizers are asking those who are thinking of attending to not bring their pets, but service dogs are an exception.