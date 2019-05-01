First Latino Festival Set for Saturday in Downtown Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Get ready for music, food, culture and all things Latino at the first Latino Fest in downtown Twin Falls on Saturday.

The South Central Chapter of the Idaho Chamber of Commerce announced the Latino Fest 2019 for May 4, from 2 to 8 p.m. in the Twin Falls Downtown Commons.

The Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has teamed up with the Mexican Consulate to host the annual event and coincides with the Cinco de Mayo celebration of the victory of Mexicans over French troops in 1862.

“While Cinco de Mayo has particular importance to Mexican-Americans; it’s been adopted as the day that best reflects the diversity of all Latin Americans in the United States. It’s an important opportunity in which we can celebrate the colors, the textures, flavors and diversity that we all have in common," said South Central Chapter President, Alex Castañeda in a prepared statement. "With that in mind, we will be sharing a variety of music and gastronomy with our community.”

Featured foods will come from Mexico and Central America while music will be provided by Boise's Mariachi Alma de Mexico, Reserva Especial with rock'n roll in spanish, with Somos Peru. The event is free and open to everyone.