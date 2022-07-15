The Taco and Margarita Festival is pretty much exactly how it sound, eat lots of tacos, drink lots of margaritas, and so much more! Honestly, it sounds like the perfect combination of fun stuff.

Taco And Margarita Festival In Boise

Ok, technically, it is in Garden City at the Revolution Concert House and Event Center. It will be on Saturday, July 23rd. The event will obviously, have tacos and margaritas. There will be 14 different food vendors this year, merchandise booths, and of course, margaritas. I don't know the flavors just yet but I will do some more digging and see what I can find. It is from noon until 5 pm on that Saturday, July 23rd.

Things That Aren't Tacos And Margaritas At The Festival

There is going to be live music from Garratt Wilkin and the Parrotheads. There will also be a wrestling ring outside the event. Pro wrestlers will face off from 1pm to 2 pm and 3 pm to 4 pm. Ages 12 and under are free to that event. There will also be plenty of shopping and vendors to check out.

Ticket Pricing And More Information

Tickets start at $15 dollar each. You can purchase VIP tickets which allow early entry into the event at 11 am. 2 margaritas and a VIP T-Shirt. There is a second VIP package called the Parrothead VIP Package which includes early access at 11 am, two margaritas, two tacos, a VIP shirt, and access to an upstairs viewing balcony. Regular VIP tickets cost $45 dollars each and the Parrothead VIP package is $75 dollars each.

It looks like a ton of fun. Make sure that you get yourself a designated driver and enjoy the music and live entertainment.

